Should be resolved with discussion, cannot go to court for everything and make political issue out of it: Baghel on hijab row

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Commenting on the ongoing Hijab controversy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that it is a very sensitive matter and should be resolved with discussion.

He stated that one cannot approach the court for everything and make a political issue out of it.

Speaking to reporters at the airport before leaving for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Baghel said, "The people who started this, don't know its outcome. This has become a national issue. Issues like this should be discussed with representatives of both religions."

He further said, "It is very sad that Hijab protests are happening in that India where persecuted people from all over the world found refuge. This is how we are treating our people now. Bigotry, no matter from whose side it is, will surely affect the society."

"This is a very sensitive matter and it should be resolved with discussion. You cannot go to court for everything and make a political issue out of it. Where is our country going, into which direction?" questioned Baghel.

According to the CM, the leaders have the responsibility to resolve the Hijab issue instead of provoking it.

Terming the Bijapur incident 'unfortunate', the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel that the CRPF jawan's "martyrdom" will not go in vain.



Bhupesh Baghel said, "Our jawan's martyrdom will not go in vain. Our jawans have been entering the den of Naxals and battling against them, trying to push back the Naxalites. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday.

Speaking on BJP's allegation, Bahjel said, "While Dr Raman Singh was the Chief Minister for 15 years, Naxalites increased from three blocks to 14 districts. In the last three years, there has been a reduction in Naxals."

During our rule, big Naxal leaders are surrendering with weapons, added the CM.

"Our government is working as per policy and is able to build confidence in the Chhattisgarh public. This is why now when the Naxalites write letters, they say that they are facing difficulties in recruiting people," said Baghel.

On the question raised by MP Ramvichar Netam in Rajya Sabha, Baghel said, "As far as Chhattisgarh is concerned, it is leading in all parameters."

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the CM said, "Not a single airport was inaugurated during his tenure. During our tenure, Jagdalpur, Bilaspur airport started operating. The Ambikapur airport is also being developed. Union Minister Scindia has lied when he came to Raipur. We had already met the Union Minister and put forward our demands." According to him, Scindia came to Raipur to see what can be further sold.

Speaking on the liquor ban, Baghel said, "Mohan Markam didn't say anything wrong, BJP does not read its manifesto, has just mugged up our (Congress) manifesto. (ANI)

