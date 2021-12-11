Shouldn't be surprised if Akhilesh Yadav claims to have built Taj Mahal tomorrow: Amit Malviya

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement of allotting land for the Saryu Nahar National Project, Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell Head, Amit Malviya said that one should not be surprised if he claims to have built the Taj Mahal.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur and took a veiled jibe at Akhilesh Yadav saying that some people only have the priority to cut the ribbon.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's comment, Yadav said that if his government had not assigned land for the project, it would never have been completed.

Amit Malviya said that the project started in 1978 and only 35 per cent of the work was completed till 2017, the year when the BJP formed government in the state.

"Saryu project was started in 1978, Akhilesh must be nearly four-year-old then. When he lost power in 2017, only 35 per cent of work was done. After the Yogi government came to power, the entire project was completed within four years with the help of the Central government. But Akhilesh claimed earlier this morning that he had laid the foundation stone of the project, then it is obvious that he lies on every issue. One should not be surprised if he claims to have built the Taj Mahal," he said.



"When the election results will be declared, he would understand clearly how much has the Yogi government worked for the farmers, women, and the deprived sections of the society. The result is not too far," Malviya added.

The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

The project also involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

According to PMO, the project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj.

The PMO also said that the farmers of the region, who were the worst sufferers of the inordinate delay in the project, will now immensely benefit from the upgraded irrigation potential. They will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale and maximize the agri-potential of the region. (ANI)

