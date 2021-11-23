Shouting makes all the difference: Ex-governor takes dig at TMC over Tripura violence protest

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): After a huge outcry over the arrest of TMC Youth leader Saayoni Ghosh, who went to Tripura to protest against the violence in the state, former governor Tathagata Roy took a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by comparing of the number of political killings in West Bengal and Tripura.

Roy tweeted, "BJP workers killed in West Bengal is 123; Trinamool workers killed in Tripura so far is zero. But count the decibels on the part of Trinamool including from Mamata herself! Almost the entire sky has been brought down!"

He further in the tweet said, "PERCEPTION MATTERS! SHOUTING MAKES ALL THE DIFFERENCE!"



Ghosh was arrested by the Tripura Police for allegedly creating ruckus during a public meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday. She was granted bail on Monday by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in West Tripura.

Following this, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

Earlier on Monday, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

TMC earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday. (ANI)

