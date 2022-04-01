Shows peace has returned to Northeast: Sonowal welcomes Centre's decision on AFSPA

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur and said that it shows that peace has returned to the Northeast.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said, "It is a historic decision. It is clear that peace has returned to the Northeast. Due to the peace in the Northeast, the region has succeeded in showcasing capabilities in different sectors. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this on behalf of the people of the Northeast."

Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made this announcement on Twitter, the Minister said that the decision will create a "conducive environment" for the fast-paced growth in the Northeast.

"A very welcome decision. The leadership of PM Narendra Modi has brought a new era of peace, progress and security to the North East. Reduction in areas under AFSPA will further create a conducive environment for fast-paced growth in the region," Sonowal tweeted.

Further expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Home Minister, the former chief minister of Northeastern state Assam said that the people of the region have "long-sought peace and progress" which has become possible today.



"North East today is transforming into the growth engine of India. The people of this region have long sought peace and progress, which has been made possible today only due to the efforts of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to PM Modi ji & HM Amit Shah ji," he tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed the Centre's decision saying that around 60 per cent of the state's area will now be free from AFSPA's purview.

Earlier in the day, Shah made the announcement through a series of tweets.

"In a significant step, Government of India under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades," Shah tweeted.

Reduction in areas under AFSPA was a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM Narendra Modi government, said the Home Minister. (ANI)

