"Shrikant Shinde has given contract to get me killed..." alleges Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Citing a threat to his life, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, alleged that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde has given a contract to a goon for killing him.

Sanjay Raut alleged a threat to his life in the letter addressed to Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Mumbai CP and Thane CP.

In his letter, Sanjay Raut said, "I have received information that a notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill me."

He alleged that his security was withdrawn after the change in government in the state.

"After the change of government in Maharashtra, my security was withdrawn. I don't have any complaints about it. Such political decisions keep happening. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention," Sanjay Raut further said in the letter.



Talking to the media, after citing a threat to his life, Sanjay Raut said that he doesn't need any security from the government.

"I have written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, I have also told Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar and Thane CP. I also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it," he said.

Sanjay Raut added saying, "I don't want any security, I have told this only because it is my duty as a people's representative".

Further attacking the Maharashtra government, Sanjay Raut said, "What is happening in your state, your MP and MLAs are giving contracts for killing people. The contract is being given to a gangster who has currently got bail."

"I don't want any security, because I'm alone a lion," he added. (ANI)

