Siddaramaiah appointed Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday appointed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly in the state while party leader SR Patil was appointed as the LoP in the Legislative Council.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative assembly and SR Patil as the LoP in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a Congress press release said.

"The Party appreciates the contribution of Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the press release said.

BS Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka in July this year following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government. HD Kumaraswamy was the chief minister of the state in the coalition government but he lost the trust vote.

Siddaramaiah was chief minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. (ANI)

