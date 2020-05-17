Siddaramaiah calls CLP meeting to discuss K'taka govt's 'failures' in tackling COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to discuss various issues related to coronavirus and "failures" of the state government in tackling the outbreak.

The meeting, which will be held on May 19 at 4 pm, will also discuss packages announced by the central and state government, the amendment to the APMC Act by the state cabinet and the cancellation of various schemes including Mathrushree and Santhwana scheme.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had alleged that the Centre and Karnataka government failed in containing the coronavirus spread despite having enough time for preparations.

Meanwhile, the ongoing nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

