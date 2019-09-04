Siddaramaiah slaps aide
Siddaramaiah slaps aide

Siddaramaiah caught on cam slapping close aide

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:48 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In what appeared to be a sudden fit of rage, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slapped one of his close aides outside Mysuru Airport.
The person whom Siddaramaiah slapped is Naadnally Ravi who is also a former village Panchayat member.
In a video of the incident, Ravi appears to be trying to give a phone to Siddaramaiah right after the two walked away following the Congress leader's press conference. However, Siddaramaiah slapped Ravi, held him by the arm to push him ahead and walked away.
Ravi, however, had no objection and said Sidharamaiah is his "guru".
"He is like my father and I am a follower of Siddaramaiah. When he came to Mysuru Airport, I went there and received him. When he came out, I gave phone to him by saying Marigowda (Sidharamaiah's close aid) was on line... But Sidharamaiah sir said he wants to attend AK Subbaiah's program. A slap by my guru doesn't need to be given much importance. I'm a big follower of him and I have no issues with that," Ravi said.
Soon after coming out from Mysuru Airport, Siddaramaiah addressed the media and slammed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He said that the recent arrests of former Fiance Minister P Chidambaram and Congress leader DK Shivakumar are "different, but the agenda and motive of arresting both is same - that's politics."
"Congress will protest throughout the state in support of DK Shivakumar and against the arrests," he said.
Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday evening. Karnataka Congress has called for statewide protests on Wednesday against the arrest of their party leader.
This is not the first time when Siddaramaiah lost his temper on camera.
A few months ago, Siddaramaiah was caught on camera losing his cool while interacting with a woman in Mysuru.
In a video, Siddaramaiah was seen furiously snatching away the mike from the woman's hand and in the process, her 'dupatta' also dropped. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:47 IST

Ludhiana: Devotion turns sweet as a 20 Kg Chocolate Ganpati shows up

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] Sept 04 (ANI): Following the recent developments in an eco-friendly observance of the ongoing festival, another episode of a chocolate Ganpati idol showed up.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:35 IST

UP govt. should honour Mirzapur journalist for exposing roti,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government should honour the journalist who exposed the poor quality of food in mid-day meal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:32 IST

Tamil Nadu: Ban on fishing imposed in Rameswaram for a day

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Due to increase in the wind speed causing sea turbulence, Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday banned fishermen from fishing here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:23 IST

Harivansh Narayan Singh slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue...

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh during his visit to Majlis thwarted all attempts by his Pakistani counterpart to raise the issue of Kashmir during the 4th South Asian Speaker Summit in the Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:21 IST

BJP practicing vendetta against Shivakumar: Cong leaders

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Some opposition leaders on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre saying it was engaging in politics of vendetta by subjecting Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar to Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe and arresting him on money laundering charges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:20 IST

Concentrate on studies, stay away from drugs and guns: Army...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Wishing students who took part in the Sadbhavna Tour organised by the Indian Army a bright future, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Wednesday urged the youth in Jammu and Kashmir to stay away from drugs and guns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:16 IST

Ex-CM's occupying govt bungalows "unconstitutional": Rajasthan HC

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday declared the amendment to Rajasthan Ministers Salaries Act, 1956 as "unconstitutional".

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:06 IST

Haryana: Woman consumes poison over 'police inaction' on her...

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A woman committed suicide after consuming poison allegedly over "police inaction" on her complaint filed 20 days ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:52 IST

Sent to J-K with help of Pak govt to attempt an attack: LeT...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The two Pakistani citizens who were arrested by the Indian Army have confessed about their affiliation with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and also added that they were sent here to attempt an attack with the help of the Pakistani government, a senior

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:50 IST

Chinmayanand terms sexual harassment case against him 'conspiracy '

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand on Wednesday termed the sexual harassment case lodged against him as a "conspiracy" and said that he has full faith in the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:50 IST

46-feet tall, biodegradable Ganesha centre of attraction in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): This Ganeshotsav, a Ganpati idol is a centre of attraction and devotion in Odisha's capital for two main reasons- it's 46-feet tall and is biodegradable.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:45 IST

Karnataka: In the memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 04 (ANI): With the intention of bringing back the memories of the fountain pen era, Krishnamurthy Achar, a carpenter from Avinahalli village has crafted a 19.5 ft long wooden pen.

Read More
iocl