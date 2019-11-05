Siddaramaiah desperately wants to be CM again: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his demand for BS Yediyurappa's resignation, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said the former desperately wants to become the Chief Minister again.

"Siddaramaiah desperately wants to become the Chief Minister again. That is the reason he is checking all possibilities and trying to destabilise the Yediyurappa government in the state," Kateel said.

He also hit out at Siddaramaiah for his attack on the Chief Minister over a video containing the latter's purported remarks on the resignation of Congress and JD-S MLAs.

"If somebody is famous for releasing audio and videotapes it is Siddaramaiah. He is known for this kind of audiotapes and their releases," the BJP chief said.

Last week, Siddaramaiah along with several party leaders had demanded Yediyurappa's resignation over the said video.

In the video, Yediyurappa purportedly says that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the central leadership of the BJP and that the party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs.

Kateel also said that the party was intact and that there were no disturbances or differences of opinion.

"We are going together, and we will take a decision on the 17 disqualified MLAs after the verdict of the Supreme Court in the matter," he added.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa had on Monday said that his party has nothing to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs. (ANI)

