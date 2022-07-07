Siddaramaiah government was unresponsive to many scams: CM Bommai

Mysuru ( Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): With political parties in Karnataka gearing up for assembly elections next year, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government led by Congress leader Siddaramaiah was unresponsive to many scams.

"The Siddaramaiah government was unresponsive to many scams related to recruitment tests and PU exams. It was a government that covered up many such scams," Bommai told the media at Mysuru airport.

He said during the Siddaramaiah regime the recruitment committee head himself was accused in the police recruitment scam.



"Siddaramaiah had handed over the case to CID only after the name of the accused figured in the FIR. However, they buried the case later. The scam related to the PU exam, in which Rs18 crore was collected by those involved in making promises of promoting the students who paid money, was also buried without taking any action against the culprits," he alleged.

"They refused to respond even when we in the opposition raised the issue strongly in the legislature session. It was a cover-up government," Bommai added.

He said for the first time in the state "our government has not only suspended a high ranking officer but even arrested him and the investigation is on". (ANI)

