Siddaramaiah has never tolerated any big and good leaders, says JDS leader Vishwanath

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the state government's coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah, former Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president H Vishwanath on Thursday said that former Chief Minister is trying to end the political careers of those who speak against his "vindictive attitude, style of functioning and failures."

"He has never tolerated any big or good leader. He tried to even end my political career," said Vishwanath, while talking to ANI.

He held Siddaramaiah responsible for Bengaluru MLA Roshan Baig's suspension. "He wrote against Roshan Baig for personal reasons, which is not the right thing to be done by any leader," he said.

"He calls himself an Ahinda leader and then he creates a platform to suspend Ahinda members," he added further.

Talking about the non-allocation of portfolios to newly inducted ministers -- R Shankar and Nagesh ---, he said: "Portfolios for more than 350 JDS shares are vacant. Around 14 posts of presidents and chairmen of different bodies are vacant. This has never happened in the history of Karnataka."

He said the coalition government is not working in the state and there are a number of burning issues that should be addressed.

"Not just me, the entire state is unhappy with the functioning of the government. They are misusing Muslims, who voted in large numbers and got them more than 70 seats," said Vishwanath. (ANI)

