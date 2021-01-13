Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP over Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Congress leader Siddaramaiah hits out at the BJP over the cabinet expansion of the Karnataka government.

"The cabinet expansion by @BSYBJP reflect the beliefs of @BJP4India in the suppression of marginalised sections. They have never valued social justice and equality. The regional and caste imbalance is evident in the cabinet expansion," he said in a tweet.

"The pathetic governance of @BJP4Karnataka will continue even after cabinet expansion. The corruption will increase further and now more of them will loot the public money. There is 'Zero Hope' on this government," the Congress leader added.



He accused BJP of not believing in democracy and claimed that this will be reflected in the upcoming budget as well.

"@BJP4India has never believed in democracy. This will be reflected in the upcoming budget as well. They never consult people to understand their requirements. Our govt used to hold consultations with various groups for their inputs before the budget," the former chief minister said.

Hitting out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he said, "@BSYBJP has said that eating beef is the achievement of leader of Mysuru. But I have never consumed the beef. One thing he has forgotten to say is that 'looting public money and going to jail is the only achievement of leader of Shivamogga'."

MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara, Angara S inducted into BS Yediyurappa cabinet today. (ANI)

