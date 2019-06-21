Siddaramaiah is 'not good' at politics: H Vishwanath

By Syed Mojiz Imam

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A day after the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was dissolved barring the president and the working president, former Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president H Vishwanath on Thursday hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying he is "not good" at politics and he would have suspended him if he was in Congress.

"Siddramiah is not good at politics. He would have suspended me if I were in Congress. Senior Congress MLA Roshan Baig was suspended because of him," H Vishwanath said.

Baig was recently suspended for anti-parties activities. After his suspension, disgruntled Baig alleged that he was being targetted, stating that Siddaramaiah could be the reason behind his suspension from the party.

Echoing similar sentiments, a senior Congress leader, who was a member of Congress Working Committee, said: "Siddramaiah has brought JDS fight into the Congress party. He is trying to destabilise the state government."

"KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao is only promoting those who are close to him," a senior Congress leader alleged.

Another source from the party said that dissolving PCC without the president is of no use. "The fight started with the allocation of the Mandya seat. Sumanlatha Ambresh's seat was given to JDS. Senior leaders were not consulted in ticket distribution.



The campaign for the Lok Sabha polls began late because of infighting and faulty ticket distribution," the source said.

On June 19, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dissolved the KPCC while retaining the committee's president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Eshwar Khandre.

The Congress fared poorly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state where it won just one seat out of the 28 that went to polls as against 25 won by the BJP. (ANI)

