'Siddaramaiah planned to defame me, was the reason my govt fell': HD Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah and his team made strategies to defame him and was one of the reasons due to which his government fell.

"Siddaramaiah is talking about JD(S) which is not ethically correct. He must speak about his party instead of thinking about us. He is the one who tried many times to defame me and was one of the reasons why my government fell," Kumaraswamy said during a press conference here.

"I might have been Chief Minister till now if I had chosen BJP," he further said.

Kumaraswamy further said: "They (Congress) said that my politics was "Taj Westend Hotel politics". But they cheated us. They made strategies against me and to bring me down from CM chair. Siddaramaiah doesn't need to speak about my party, better let him concentrate on his own politics."

While reacting to Kumaraswamy's comments, Siddaramaiah, while speaking to the reporters in Belagavi, said, "HD Kumaraswamy always speaks lies for political benefit. There is no truth in his words. Tears are the tool in HD Devegowda's family. They won 37 seats and we won 80 seats, still, we made him the chief minister with our MLAs support."



"Kumaraswamy and his family are known for lies. They don't have goodwill in their heart and they are speaking about us," Siddaramaiah further attacked Kumaraswamy.

While reacting to comments made by Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, Congress state working president Satish Jarkiholi said, "There is no coalition between JD(S) and Congress now. The story is over. We are different parties. We know only one thing and that is to lead our party and strengthen it now. We do not want to react to JD(S) now."

Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said, "JD(S) always used to get votes which were anti-Congress. They forgot it and they made government with Congress and Kumaraswamy became chief minister. Now, he learnt that Congress had cheated him. It is better that he must stay away from it."

BJP general secretary CT Ravi said, "HD Kumaraswamy learnt his lesson after the damage was done. He must stand with the ideology of standing against Congress. Now he is talking against Congress and it is alright. He must not choose Congress once again."

Kumaraswamy held the chief ministerial office between May 23, 2018, to July 23, 2019, and his government was formed on the back of a coalition between JD(S) and Congress. (ANI)

