Siddaramaiah playing a dubious game, claims BJP MLA Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): BJP MLA Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that the senior Congress leader was playing a dubious game.

"Siddaramaiah is playing a dubious game. He is trying to threaten MLAs. Let Siddaramaiah tell when he got 7 MLAs to vote for the Rajya Sabha polls. Where did the money come from," Bommai told reporters.

"Anti-defection law will not come into the picture since they have voluntarily resigned," Bommai further said amidst the political turmoil that has engulfed the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state after the resignation of several MLAs on Saturday.

"Siddaramaiah himself had defected from the JDS to the Congress. What moral right does he have?" he asked.

His comments came shortly after Siddaramaiah spoke about the anti-defection law.

The former CM had earlier said: "I am not sure if they are aware of the anti-defection law. The law clearly states that whoever resigns from any political party, he cannot resign as it amounts to defection and you will be disqualified."

Siddaramaiah also requested Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to take legal action against the rebel MLAs under Article 164 (1B) of the Constitution, which allows the disqualification of legislators on grounds of defection.

The anti-defection law disqualifies legislators and bars him or her from contesting again for six years. (ANI)