R Ashok (File Photo)
R Ashok (File Photo)

Siddaramaiah should be given PhD for jumping from one party to another: K'taka Revenue Minister

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:23 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Slamming senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that he should be given PhD for jumping from one party to the other.
"If somebody is famous for doing party to party jumping, then that is Siddaramaiah. If somebody should be given any price for jumping from party to party, it should be given to former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah," Ashok told ANI.
"He never stayed in a single party. He was been elected as Independent, then he joined Janata Party. After that he joined JD(S) and thereafter he joined Congress. This is how he jumped from one party to another and if you tell somebody should be given PhD in jumping from one party to other that should be given to Siddaramaiah" Ashok added.
The state minister was replying to a comment by Siddaramaiah during an election campaign that their agenda is to make sure all the 15 MLAs, who left Congress and JD (S) should lose for getting elected from one party and jumping into the other.
Ashok said Siddaramaiah does not have that morality to speak about being in one party as he never stayed in one party.
Meanwhile, Ashok also criticised Congress leader DK Shivakumar saying that there is a single man show in Karnataka Congress and no space for Shivakumar.
"He does not have the capacity to make sure all 15 MLAs lose. Shivakumar is finding space to be present in the Congress party... He is desperate and speaking against all 15 MLA who resigned for the development of their respective constituencies... Shivakumar is not participating aggressively in the by-polls campaigning. He should find his space in Congress party," Ashok said.
"Karnataka Congress cheated all 15 MLAs by neglecting development. That is why they resigned from Congress and joined BJP," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh: PCS officer terminated for posting...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 : A Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer was terminated from service on Friday by the Uttar Pradesh government for posting anti-government posts on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:26 IST

5 days into Parliament's Winter Session, Rahul Gandhi continues...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not attend Parliament even for a single day since the winter session commenced on November 18.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:24 IST

MP: Man in intoxicated condition climbs tiger enclosure fence,...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A man in intoxicated condition climbed on the fence of the tiger enclosure at the zoological park in Indore on Friday. He was rescued and later handed over to the police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:14 IST

Two arrested for looting in high-profile marriages in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police on Friday arrested two criminals carrying one lakh bounty near the Shanti Van red light on Ring Road who used to rob people in high-profile marriage functions in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:12 IST

There should be no controversy in forming Ayodhya trust: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Friday said that the formation of the trust, which will construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, should not be a matter of dispute, but should be carried out with peace and love.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:10 IST

Health ministry asks AIIMS to review, examine students' tuition...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 : The Union Health Ministry has asked the Central Institute Body (CIB) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to review and examine the tuition fee of students and also to fix inform user charges for patients in all medical institutes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

NCP says consensus on Uddhav as CM; Cong says talks 'positive',...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Friday that three parties Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena had "positive" discussions about government formation in Maharashtra and will continue discussions on Saturday too.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

UP: Man sentenced to 20 yrs in prison for raping minor

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A man in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with a fine of Rs 50,000 for allegedly raping a minor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:55 IST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bats for everlasting brotherhood...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for an ever-lasting brotherhood and friendship between the two South Asian countries, saying India is an important neighbour of Dhaka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:41 IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates Army for defusing IED in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Army for defusing an IED on a national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:35 IST

Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav to kickstart on Nov 23 at...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The International Gita Mahotsav will start on November 23 in Kurukshetra, which will be marked by various programmes on arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality. It will conclude on December 10.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:27 IST

Telangana: TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni claims HC has stayed MHA...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni on Friday claimed that the Telangana High Court has stayed the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order to cancel his citizenship.

Read More
iocl