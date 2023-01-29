Siddaramaiah should oppose BBC documentary: CM Bommai

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], January 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BBC documentary which has been prepared by distorting the truth must be opposed by former CM Siddaramaiah also.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that whatever might be the difference of opinion internally, but they must unite when it comes to the honour of the nation.

Asked about Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's tweet on the restriction imposed on the BBC documentary, he told reporters here on Sunday that this is the question of the nation's honour.

Former CM Siddaramaiah made a series of tweets on Friday against the ban imposed on the BBC documentary on PM Modi.

"Due to the BBC documentary, India's honour at the international level has been threatened, BJP Leaders are saying. Won't the honour of India be threatened when these same BJP leaders drag the opposition leaders across the country like this?" he tweeted.

He further tweeted," Prime Minister and the central government has imposed a ban on the media from broadcasting a documentary produced by the BBC on him. Similarly, shouldn't the media be banned from defaming the opposition leaders?"

"For the past eight years BJP Leaders have spread false allegations against me, spread false news on BJP's official social media, twisted my name and made fun of me. Isn't this an insult to Karnataka and Kannadigas," he tweeted further.



"Someone anonymous writes a book of false accusations against me, organizes a ceremony to release the book presided over by a minister. What morals do those who support such shenanigans have in opposing the BBC, a media organization with a credible background," he said in a consecutive fourth tweet.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that history has been distorted purposefully to instigate people in a certain matter. The documentary had been prepared by distorting the truths.

"Siddaramaiah must oppose this documentary. Whatever may the political differences but they must unite in the interest of the nation," he added.

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series said to be based PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

In a strong rebuttal to the BBC documentary on Modi, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader.

India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative. (ANI)

