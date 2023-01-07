Siddaramaiah slams Bommai govt for rejection of Karnataka's tableau by Centre for R-Day parade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday lambasted Basavaraj Bommai government for the rejection of the state's tableau by the Centre for Republic Day parade in the national capital.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, "It is unfortunate to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the Republic Day parade this year. Rejection of Karnataka's tableaux reflects how serious Karnataka BJP is about upholding the pride of our state."

The Congress leader alleged that the Bommai government was busy in collecting 40 per cent commission and looting the state resources.



"Incapable and weak BS Bommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40 per cent commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on Republic Day," the former chief minister said.

"Karnataka BJP leaders are known for only making noise in our state, but are cowards in front of their high command. State BJP government has pledged our pride to accommodate the interests of their high command. Did any of the BJP MPs raise objections for rejecting our tableaux?" he added.

After 13 years, the Karnataka tableau depicting the state's culture will not get a chance to feature in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Notably, the central government rejected Karnataka's theme to be displayed during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (ANI)

