Siddaramaiah tears into Karnataka minister for claiming state has no funds for flood victims

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday slammed Karnataka cabinet minister C C Patil for claiming that the state does not have enough funds to help the flood victims.

Speaking to ANI, the former chief minister of Karnataka said, "It shows their (Karnataka government) negligence. Every month the state government gets tax. The state gets its share of taxes. They get several kinds of taxes. If he is saying that the treasury is empty it reflects his knowledge about the financial issues."

"They do not have any will to help people amidst hardships. This government has completely failed to provide relief to the victims," he added.

Notably, after being criticised by residents for not visiting flood-affected areas in Gadag district, Cabinet Minister CC Patil on Wednesday visited Sevala Nagar village and talked to people about the problems they face.

Patil, also the minister in-charge of Gadag district, told the locals that the state government is spending a huge amount in the flood-affected areas despite lack of funds.

"You are aware of how much money the government is spending in flood-affected areas. You even know that the government doesn't have money. We are also not getting our MLA funds. We will see later if you want to leave this village and want to shift to a different village. I will make the arrangements," Patil said.

The death toll has gone up to 13 following the devastation caused by incessant rain and floods in Karnataka between October 18 to 24. (ANI)

