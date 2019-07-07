Union Minister Prahlad Joshi talking to reporters in Hubli on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi talking to reporters in Hubli on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Siddaramaiah wants to become CM: BJP's Union Minister

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday claimed that Congress leader Siddaramaiah could be behind the resignation of the 11 coalition MLAs and said the BJP would "do anything" only after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapses on its own in Karnataka.
"I feel that Siddaramaiah does not want this government to continue. He is probably trying to once again Chief Minister," he told reporters here adding "We are observing the situation. When the government falls by itself, we can do anything."
Joshi attributed the resignation to discontent within the party. "There is discontent and displeasure in the Congress party at the state and national levels. They (MLAs) are resigning because of that (displeasure). Some of them do not want their government to continue," he added.
The dissidence-plagued state government appeared to have fallen into a minority with 11 of the MLAs belonging to the two parties quitting the Assembly as the crisis deepened for the ruling dispensation.
On the day of high drama, eight of the coalition MLAs went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala, while three of the Congress MLAs have gone to the residence of the Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, who has mounted efforts to wean away the dissidents and persuade them to withdraw their resignations.
Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister, Ramalinga Reddy who resigned went to Shiv Kumar's residence along with Bhyrathi Basavaraju and P Somshekhar.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who belongs to the JD(S), is away in the US and is expected to fly back here on Sunday.
With today's developments, the strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113 for a majority.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Shivakumar have called an emergency meeting of Congress' Bengaluru MLAs and corporators later today at 5 pm.
Shivakumar, while talking the media, dismissed the developments and claimed that the coalition government will not break down. "Nobody will resign. I had come to meet them (Eight Congress and three JDS MLAs who had reached the Speaker's office)." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl