Sidhu likely to be accommodated as Congress seeks early end to fissures in Punjab unit

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Disgruntled Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has differences with Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, is likely to be "suitably accommodated" as the party looks for an early end to the crisis in the state unit, sources said.

Sidhu had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday.

A senior party leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that there is a possibility of a reshuffle in the Punjab cabinet "to reduce the impact of anti-incumbency".

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is also expected to get some big responsibility," he said.

The Congress is keen to put its house in order in the state which will face election early next year and series of meetings have been held over the past few weeks to resolve factionalism and other problems.

Sources said the panel formed to resolve problems in the state unit had also suggested accommodating Sidhu, who was a minister in the Congress government in the state.



They said an amicable solution is expected soon.

Harish Rawat, party general secretary and a member of the panel on Punjab, referred to Sidhu's meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and said he must have come with positive agenda.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu's meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are a good sign, and this will help resolve the issue. If Sidhu has come to meet the senior leaders of the party, he would have come with a positive agenda. I think there could be a resolution soon," Rawat told ANI

"I think it is a good signal that he came and met. Sidhu's way of talking is as if he is speaking in anger but it's not like that. He says things from his heart. Sidhu has also said that if these issues are solved then he will totally be seen in the support of the government," he added.

Asked if Sidhu had sought any post, Rawat said, "When you go to your leaders you ask. But I don't know."

The meeting between Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi lasted over 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a meeting earlier today with the party's senior colleagues from urban areas of Punjab in Chandigarh.

"We have begun preparations for 2022 Assembly elections. Captain Sahib and Sidhuji are our big leaders. Captain Sahib is leading us and is capable of it. Today's meeting was neither lunch diplomacy nor a show of strength, it was a meeting of CM with party leaders," party leader Gurjeet S Aujla told ANI after meeting in Chandigarh. (ANI)

