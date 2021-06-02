Sidhu's rebellious attitude continues in Delhi, Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Cong panel soon

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): After talks between a panel formed by Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to resolve the widening differences between its leaders - Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the latter maintained his sharp stance and said that he has conveyed the truth of Punjab to the high command in a "loud voice".

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to come to Delhi to meet the Committee Members.

Speaking to the media personnel Sidhu, said, "I have come at the call of the high command. Whatever he asked in the interest of the party made him aware. I have conveyed the voice of the people of Punjab which are coming tearing the ground. I have come to bring out the voice of grassroots in Punjab. My stand was, is and will be the same. The democratic power of the people of Punjab, the power of tax should go back to those people. I have come by publishing the truth. Truth is tortured, not defeated."

"A warrior is the one who fights inside the battle, the friend comes in handy at the same time, Man's mind, attains the highest position only by walking on the path of truth. I have told the voice of Punjab's truth and right in a loud voice to the high command. Punjab will win, Punjab has to win. Every citizen of Punjab has to be made a participant, power has to be delivered to them and every force which is anti-Punjab has to be defeated. Punjabi will win," Sidhu said.

Like on the first day, on the second day too, the high-level panel met the MLAs of Punjab one by one in the Congress 'War Room' in Delhi. After speaking in front of the panel of Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, JP Aggarwal for about an hour, Sidhu said that in his own style that the stand was, it is and will remain the same.

Apart from Sidhu, on Tuesday, one of the big names was MLA Pargat Singh who spoke in front of the panel. Pargat said, "Yesterday and today many MLAs have complained about the Captain in front of the panel,"

Navjot Singh Sidhu is the biggest name among the leaders who raised their voice against the Captain, so from a distance, this dispute appears to be Captain against Sidhu, but in reality, it is the election promises of Amarinder Singh versus Congress which were not fulfilled. The biggest issue among them is the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Congress leaders feel that if concrete action is not taken in this matter, then Congress will suffer a huge loss in the elections.

Punjab Chief Minister also has the responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Captain's opponents accuse him of being close to Sukhbir Singh Badal and not taking any action against him for that reason.

Now, eight months before the election, the demand to replace Captain is gaining momentum. The Congress leadership has formed a committee to stop the rebellion, but the challenge before the committee is very complex. The most complicated thing is that this dispute is not limited only to the tussle between Captain and Sidhu.

In two days, a panel set up by Sonia Gandhi has met more than 50 Punjab MLAs in Delhi. Some have spoken of unity and discipline in the party, while some leaders have demanded the change. On Thursday. Amarinder Singh himself will come to Delhi and will appear before the panel. (ANI)