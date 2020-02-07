Signing of Bodo accord brings new dawn for Assam, North East: PM Modi

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the importance of the Bodo agreement and said that no citizen will die of violence anymore in the North East and the road for development has opened in the region.

"The road for permanent peace has opened up only due to your help and willpower. This is a new opportunity and a new dawn for Assam and the entire Northeast to welcome the 21st century," he said addressing a gathering here.

"We won't allow the darkness of terrorism to return here. No citizen will die of violence anymore in this region. Mothers whose children have returned from the wilderness are blessing me today. So many families have been reconciled," the Prime Minister added.

Terming it a historic moment, Prime Minister Modi outlined that the signing of peace accord has come at a time when the nation was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"There were gunfights for decades. The arrival of peace to Assam is a historic moment. It is a great coincidence that it has happened when the entire country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

He welcomed all those who were part of the Bodo Land Movement and joined the mainstream.

Modi said that the expectations and aspirations of every partner associated with the Bodo Land Movement have been respected after five decades, with full harmony.

The Prime Minister said that a lot of people from Assam have reposed their faith in peace, non-violence, and democracy.

"They have placed the Indian Constitution at its rightful place... Today after decades, the road to the development of people and this region has been empowered. I welcome everyone involved in the Bodoland movement to India's mainstream," he said.

Modi also highlighted the support of all the young people belonging to All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Assam government, who played a very positive role for this agreement, must be acknowledged.

"Today is the day to remember those martyrs who laid down their lives for the country's doing their duty. Today is the day to remember Upendra Nath and Roop Nath Bramha and to pay our respects to them. Today, 130 crore Indians are congratulating you and are thanking you for solving this issue," he said while addressing the large gathering.

Modi said that the Bodo Territorial Council, Assam Government and Central government are now working together for all-round development of the region.

"This accord will not only benefit the Bodo people but other societies as well. According to the Accord, BTC's territorial range has been increased and given more power... Under the Accord, Rs 1500 crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos. Every right, culture, language, and development will be ensured. Their protection will be ensured," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government is now trying to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

"I want to assure the people of Assam that after the Committee submits its report, the Central government will act on it swiftly," he said.

His visit comes days after the state government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

The signing of the Bodo agreement led to the surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group NDFB.

The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years. (ANI)