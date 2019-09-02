Sikhs launch massive protest outside Pakistan High Commission against forced conversions

Members of Sikh community staged a protest against forceful conversion of minorities in Pakistan on Monday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Members of Sikh Community took out a march here on Monday to protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan.
The march began from Teen Murti Marg here and was culminated at Pakistan High Commission in solidarity with the Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province and demanded justice for her.
The Sikh community members wanted to submit a memorandum at the Pakistan High Commission, however, they were stopped. This irked the Sikhs who launched massive protests near the premises of the Pakistan High Commission.
Police forces deployed outside the Pakistan High Commission were seen grappling to contain the protesters behind the barricades while the protesters climbed over the police barricades and raised slogans against Pakistan.
The agitators also burnt an effigy of the Pakistan Chief Minister Imran Khan and raised slogans like 'Stop forceful conversion of Minorities in Pakistan'.
"Pakistan is specifically targeting minorities. In March 2019, two sisters Reena and Raveena were abducted by Pakistan and now one more girl from the Hindu religion has been abducted. We had given two days ultimatum to the Pakistan government that the girl should be released, but they did not release her. They said eight people have been arrested, which is also a lie. Pakistan is only making false statements," one of the protestors told ANI.
"If the Pakistan government did not release her, we will approach the International Court or United Nation. We will also pressurise the Modi government to isolate Pakistan," he added.
"What Pakistan government is doing is against humanity. The government should understand that this is not the way to treat the minorities in your country. If they will not stop it then we will keep protesting," another protestor told ANI.
On Sunday, people belonging to different faiths and communities also took out a march in protest against the abduction, forceful conversion and marriage of the Sikh girl to a Muslim man in Pakistan.
The abduction of the teenage girl came to light on Aug 29 after Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Majinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family narrating the ordeal on social media.
The incident led to a furore in India with several political leaders across parties demanding action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

