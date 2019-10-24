Martam-Rumtek (Sikkim) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): BJP candidate Sonam Tsh Venchungpa on Thursday won the assembly bye-elections from Martam-Rumtek (BL) Bhutia/Lepcha-reserved constituency.
According to the Election Commission, Venchungpa secured 8,204 votes while Sikkim Democratic Front candidate Nuk Tshering Bhutia got 2054 votes.
Assembly by-polls were conducted in two other constituencies in Sikkim - Poklok Kamrang and Gangtok (BL). (ANI)
Sikkim: BJP candidate Venchungpa wins Martam-Rumtek (BL) assembly constituency bye-election
ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:30 IST
