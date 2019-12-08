Silent protest against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill in Hyderabad

Hyderabad">Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): A silent protest was staged here by activists and people from different walks of life against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

An activist Kiran Kumar said: "Today is the historic day in Hyderabad">Hyderabad because for the very first time there is a silent protest against the NRC and the CAB. This is a silent protest in which the people from all religions and economic backgrounds are participating."

"Our demand is that citizenship should not be considered on the basis of religion. The CAB is against the fundamental principle of secularism in our Constitution. They are saying that if the migrants are Muslims, then they will be not given citizenship. If the migrants are non-Muslims, then they will be given citizenship. We are against this," he said.

"As far as the NRC is concerned, the government cannot ask every citizen to prove if he is a citizen of the country. If they have to deal with the issue of illegal migration, then there are provisions under law to deal with that," he added. (ANI)

