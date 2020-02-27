Similar to 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Mayawati on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati has compared the recent incidents of violence in Delhi with 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sought a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into it.

"The recent violence in some parts of Delhi is similar to 1984 anti-Sikh riots. These incidents shook the entire nation. It has caused immense damage to property and loss of lives. It is sad and condemnable," said Mayawati while talking to ANI on Thursday.

"In guise of Delhi violence, political parties are playing dirty politics. Centre should let police and system work freely, without any kind of interference," she said.

She further said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should "play a major role in normalising the situation instead of doing politics"

Mayawati demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored investigation should be done.

Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups in parts of North-East Delhi on Monday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days.

The death toll in the violence rose to 33 on Thursday, according to hospital authorities. (ANI)

