Similarity between BJP, Army as both put India first, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said there is a similarity between Army and his party as both puts India first above everything.

"There is a similarity between the Army and our party. For both of us, India is first, everything later. Saffron is the colour of martyrdom and sacrifice. It is being misinterpreted. This colour keeps India above everything," Rathore told reporters here.

The BJP leader attended an event here in support of the amended Citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

