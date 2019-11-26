Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Prithviraj Chavan speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Prithviraj Chavan speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Singhvi attacks BJP, says ACB closing cases shows corrupt motives

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The closure of the multiple cases related to the alleged irrigation scams, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was an accused, is a brazen attack on the Constitution and can only be compared to BJP's acts in Maharashtra in the past three days, said Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday.
"While we are awaiting court judgement in the case of Maharashtra, an official GoM communique issued a short while ago, signed by the DIG (Anti-Corruption Bureau), to the effect that approximately nine cases of corruption against a leader, all related to the so-called irrigation scam in the Vidarbha region shall remain closed forthwith," Singhvi said without naming Pawar at a press conference here.
"It shows corrupt motives, inducements and blows to smithereens every letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution. Its brazenness can only be compared to the acts of the same party in the last two-three days," Singhvi added.
The former chief minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan was also present at the conference and spoke to the reporters on the same topic in Hindi and Marathi.
Further slamming the BJP for closing the cases against Ajit Pawar, Singhvi said, "We also know that he appeared in a minority of 1 in supporting the chief ministership of Devendra Fadnavis. To issue this government communique on November 25 is the most brazen, shameful act of conspiracy unheard of even in the annals to which some parties have stooped to."
Meanwhile, in a show of strength in Maharashtra, the MLAs of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena on Monday evening pledged jointly in the presence of their senior party leaders at a Mumbai hotel, saying that they would not get "lured" and "will not do anything which will benefit BJP".
"I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest with my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP," all the MLAs present in the Hotel Grand Hyatt said while taking the pledge.
This comes at a time when Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have lodged their MLAs in respective hotels to keep their flock intact and to prevents any alleged attempts of 'poaching' or 'horse-trading'.
However, the three parties have pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt where NCP MLAs are already staying, in a bid to show their strength. (ANI)

