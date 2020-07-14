Singhvi says Cong govt in Rajasthan safe, accuses BJP of trying to topple it

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday said that the party's government in Rajasthan was completely safe. He accused BJP of trying to "topple it" saying "its tactics will be exposed".

"Rajasthan is 100 per cent safe. We will find out those who are fishing in muddied and troubled waters, largely muddied by them, will stand exposed. The BJP is playing an extremely nasty, unpleasant, and corrupt game there. Their tactics will be soon exposed there," Singhvi told ANI through video conferencing.

"The BJP today is known for this, from Goa to Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh to Nagaland and from Karnataka to Madhya Pradesh and now Rajasthan. There are disagreements, but they are used financially, in a corrupt fashion by the BJP. The BJP has time and again shown how they abuse power, which comes from wealth, there are evidence against two BJP members as well. Because Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress, therefore, it has come to the fore this time," he added.

Singhvi said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot should come forward to hold talks with the top leadership about his grievances and assured that all problems will be addressed.

"There is no intolerance in Congress, sometimes such situations arise that lead to unexpected things happening. Sachin Pilot is an extremely hardworking, successful leader and his values and contributions are appreciated by all in the party. There is no such topic in which he cannot express his dissent within the party, however, a boundary needs to be drawn at such a place when an elected Congress government is at stake," he said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Monday evening that a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held tomorrow in Jaipur again and invited Pilot. along with the other MLAs with him, to be a part of it. (ANI)

