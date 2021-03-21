Sisir Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee for calling him, Suvendu Adhikari traitors

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India, March 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Sisir Adhikari on Sunday slammed Mamata Banerjee for calling him and Suvendu Adhikari traitors.

"I am going to attend the public meeting (Amit Shah's rally in Egra)," Adhikari said on being asked whether he is going to attend the BJP meet.



He said that people who are calling them traitors are themselves traitors.

Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls in Kolkata at 5.30 pm today.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

