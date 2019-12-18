Sisodia blames BJP leaders for fanning violence in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and accused the party of fanning violence across the capital.

"The people of Delhi want peace. Fearing its defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP is bewildered and is up to instigating riots. Before 2015, this party instigated riots in Trilokpuri and Bawana. But the people of Delhi had taught them a lesson. And in this election too, people will teach them a lesson," Sisodia tweeted.

Yesterday, the police had stopped vehicular movement on the road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, due to the demonstration.

The protest in Seelampur came days after the clashes between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity. (ANI)

