Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Sisodia hits out at Union Minister Puri for criticising AAP govt's free ride scheme for women

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 22:55 IST

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit out at Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri for criticising Aam Admi Party government's proposal for free metro and bus rides for women in the national capital.
Talking to media, Sisodia said, "Government of Delhi has both a plan and the money to give free metro and bus rides for women in Delhi. I just request him to smile and give his blessings. Give your blessings for the people of Delhi and women of Delhi. Delhi government will implement it in a very good manner."
Sisodia further said, "I saw the statement of Puri in which he said that the government of Delhi doesn't have plan and money for free rides for women in metro and bus scheme."
The deputy Chief Minister said, "We have conducted several official meetings over the issue in the last three-four days. The transport minister met officials of the transport and metro department during the last days. I also met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue. We are coming up with a very good plan for the scheme. We are also receiving various feedbacks from the people of Delhi. Once it is finalised we will share the plan with you."
"As the Finance Minister of Delhi, I can say that we don't have any dearth of money for the scheme. There is an honest government in Delhi. We have doubled the budget from Rs 30 thousand crores to Rs 60 thousand crores," said Sisodia.
Addressing the media, transport minister Kailash Galot said, "We issued orders to the transport commissioner on June 3 to take full plans from the Metro, DTC and cluster buses.
"I wrote a letter to the DMRC on the issue. Official communication is going on. Meetings are being held regularly. So, it won't be right to say that no meeting has happened or no official communication took place," he added.
Earlier today, criticising Delhi government's proposed scheme of free metro and DTC and cluster bus rides, Civil Aviation minister Puri had said, "BJP is all for women. We will do anything for the benefit of women if it is possible. But schemes are not made like this that you announce it first and then make a proposal. Same thing Arvind Kejriwal did in case of unauthorised colonies." (ANI)

