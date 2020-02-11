Sisodia leads roadshow, thanks supporters

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday took out a roadshow in Patparganj, the seat is all set to retain.

Sisodia has polled 69,974 votes as compared to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi, who has got 66,703 after the last round of counting of votes.

AAP has so far won 18 seats and is leading on 45 seats, as per the details on the website of the Election Commission of India at 4:52 pm. BJP is winning-leading on seven seats.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

