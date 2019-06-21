Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (File Photo)
Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally Sponsored Schemes in UTs

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:11 IST

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.
The request was made by Sisodia during the meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
A press note from the office of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, "I request to Centre that all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes would be funded 100 per cent by Centre in all the UTs with and without legislature."
The release states, "The Deputy Chief Minister also requested to increase the Normal Central assistance to at least Rs 1500 crore in the current year revised Budget."
The releases said, "Local bodies of Delhi should be given grants of at least Rs 1,150 crore in the Regula Union Budget 2019-20."
The release further said that Sisodia also requested with Centre for Special Grant for running Fast Track Courts in Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

