New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholder groups from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday ahead of the General Budget 2019-20.
On the same day, Sitharaman will also hold her fourth meeting with Infrastructure and Climate Change.
Sitharaman had on Tuesday started her pre-Budget consultations here with different stakeholder groups in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20.
After her first meeting with the stakeholder groups from agriculture and rural development sectors, Sitharaman met representatives from industry, trade and services sectors in the second meeting. (ANI)
Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultation with financial sector
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:35 IST
