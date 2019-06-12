Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultation with financial sector

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholder groups from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday ahead of the General Budget 2019-20.

On the same day, Sitharaman will also hold her fourth meeting with Infrastructure and Climate Change.

Sitharaman had on Tuesday started her pre-Budget consultations here with different stakeholder groups in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20.

After her first meeting with the stakeholder groups from agriculture and rural development sectors, Sitharaman met representatives from industry, trade and services sectors in the second meeting. (ANI)

