Situation changed, this time Meghalaya CM will be from BJP: Assam CM

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 20 (ANI): Exuding confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral victory in Meghalaya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the dynamics have changed and BJP will form the next government in the northeastern state.

Sarma, who is the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), was in Shillong to oversee BJP's campaigning for the Meghalaya polls, said, "Last time BJP won two seats and this time we are contesting in 60 seats. This time our government will be formed. This time the Chief Minister will be from BJP. In past, we need to ally with the National People's Party (NPP) to ensure that Congress does not form a government. But, now the situation has changed, BJP is standing on its own feet. We are confident about forming the government."

He further said, "We are not dissecting the last five years of the government, that was the requirement of time. We did what we should have done but now going ahead we want to form our own government," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On the Opposition's allegation that the BJP is an "anti-Christian" party, the Assam Chief Minister said that BJP is a party that walks with every section of society.

"People have seen the personal rapport between the Pope and our Prime Minister. where is the question of anti-Christianity? When the Prime Minister met Pope many times and invited him to India, where is the question of anti-Christianity?" the Assam CM said.

Sarma further attacked the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government alleging corruption charges.

He said, "Meghalaya government has received a lot of money from the central government to build medical and engineering colleges, but all this is not being done. The youth of Meghalaya today do not have jobs. Where the money has gone? Government should give the answer."

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Assam Chief Minister said that, if the party could not develop West Bengal then how would it work in Meghalaya? He made it clear that BJP would never approach TMC to form the next government in Meghalaya.

Sarma further took a jibe at Congress and said the party leaders can only be seen in Padyatra and not in the election.

"The Congress leaders will be seen only in Padyatra, not in elections. Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, we have made good roads. He walks through the road, we have no problem. There is no tension. In 2024, Rahul Gandhi will also do Padyatra and we will fight in the election," added the Assam CM.

Voting for the 60-seat Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. (ANI)