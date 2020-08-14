Situation in Rajasthan Congress due to internal rift, BJP has got nothing to with it: Narendra Singh Tomar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 13 (ANI): The problems in Rajasthan unit of Congress are due to their internal issues, the BJP has got nothing to do with it and they will be the only ones responsible, if and when the government falls in the state, said Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.

"I want to tell the Congress leaders and the Chief Minister that they should not put the burden of their failures on someone else's shoulder. The situation in Congress is due to their differences and internal rift, BJP has nothing to do with, whenever the Congress government (in the state) falls, it will be because of their own doings," Tomar told reporters here.

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development was talking to reporters after having participated in a meeting with BJP MLAs from Rajasthan.

"The new Central government schemes for agriculture and NEP (National Education Policy) were discussed in the meeting and the involvement of our leaders for their proper implementation was also discussed," he said.

He also refuted the allegation about any rifts within BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet has also begun at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here.

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others are present at the meeting being held here.

On August 11, the first CLP meeting was held since a chance of reconciliation between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

The reconciliation has come right ahead of the commencement of the session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14.

Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership. (ANI)