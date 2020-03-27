Situation under control, govt prepared to tackle coronavirus outbreak, assures CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured the people of the capital city that all arrangements have been made to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus and that the situation is under control.

"We are reviewing the situation daily. Things are being smooth gradually. As I discussed with you in the morning, that a team of doctors have made a detailed report, entire planning has been done. We are confident that the situation in Delhi is very much under control," he said while addressing a joint presser here.

However, the Chief Minister cautioned that they cannot sit idle and instead has to remain prepared learning from the experience of other countries where the virus spread quickly.

"But we cannot sit idle and we have to remain prepared learning from the experience of other countries where it spread rapidly. If it spreads in Delhi, are we ready? For preparing, we had made a team of five doctors. The report that was presented by the team, we have made all the preparations on the basis of it. Suppose cases rise by 100 500, or 1000 in a day, though we hope it doesn't happen but if it happens, we are ready for that too. We are not saying cases will increase, we are just preparing ourselves for any eventuality," said the Chief Minister.

We have made arrangements for testing kits, ambulances, ICU beds and we are making arrangements for PPEs, he said.

The Chief Minister also requested people not to leave Delhi as arrangements to feed them have been made.

"From today, we have made arrangements for feeding 2 lakh people. There may be little problem. I won't say all the arrangements are perfect. Those who are leaving Delhi, I request them not to leave Delhi. We are making arrangements to feed them. Government, other religious and social organisations are also doing it," he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that pension of eight lakh people has been credited to their bank accounts.

"Pension of eight lakh people have reached their account. Rs 5,000 have already been credited. Rs 5,000 more will be credited in the first week of April. We need your cooperation and I am sure we will combat coronavirus well," he said. (ANI)

