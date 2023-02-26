"Situation under control", says Additional SP of Cooch Behar after TMC-BJP supporters clash

Cooch Behar (West Bengal)[India], February 25 (ANI): After Union Minister, Nisith Pramanik's car was allegedly damaged by a mob on Saturday in Cooch Behar district in North Bengal, violent clashes erupted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

While commenting on the situation local police official stated that both parties had come prepared for this violent engagement.

"Since today morning, tension was prevailing in the Burirhat area of Sahebganj PS over the issue of visit of MOS Nisith Pramanik at the house of BJP supporter at Burirhat bazar. Since morning, TMCP supporters gathered at their Burirhat Party office to show black flag. At about 12/30 hrs, MoS visited to the area and after sometimes, proceeded towards Dinhata. But after 10 minutes, few BJP supporters came to the spot with lathi, stones and bricks," as per the official statement released by the office of Additional SP, Cooch Behar district Police.



District Police attempted to control an unruly mob from both sides (TMC and BJP supporters), but things got out of control and they had to engage with the crowd.

"OC Sahebganj PS along his team (under the guidance of SDPO) tried to stop them and also advised them not to proceed towards the TMCP crowd. But they declined and started pelting stones. In the mean time, police tried to restrain both the parties to disperse them from the spot, and fired stun shell inorder to restrict them," said the official press note.

Police have suggested the situation is currently under control.

"At present, all the supporters of both sides left the PO. Now area is under control. Keeping close watch over the issue." said the official statement.

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is visiting his Lok Sabha constituency, Cooch Behar. (ANI)

