Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister speaking to media persons in Jaipur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Six BSP MLAs joined Cong without any conditions: Sachin Pilot

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:13 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that six BSP MLAs, who have joined the Congress, have done so without any conditions or demand for benefit.
Speaking to media persons, Pilot said: "If by seeing our work, any MLA wants to join the Congress for the sake of faster progress of his constituency, then no one should object to it."
"I have clearly stated that they have joined the Congress without any conditions or demand for benefits like a ministry or any other post. They have joined Congress as per their choice," he said.
"They have felt that they were supporting us from outside and if they support us from inside, then they could develop their constituency better. As a result, they decided to join the Congress," he added.
In a big jolt to the BSP, its all six members joined the Congress on late Monday night. These six BSP MLAs are Rajendra Gudd (Udaipurwati), Jogendra Singh Awana (Nadbai), Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena (Karoli), Sandeep Yadav (Tijara) and Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarhbas). (ANI)

