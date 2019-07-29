Representative Image
Six Congress MPs give adjournment notice in LS over Unnao rape victim's accident

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Six Congress MPs on Monday gave Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha over the lawlessness showed by the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the accident of the Unnao rape victim.
The accident happened yesterday when the victim was on her way to Rai Bareilly from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer, were travelling, collided with a truck.
The victim is out of danger now, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh told the media persons.
He added that two women, travelling in her car, have passed away, while her counsel is in critical condition.
The top cop said that if the family of the victim demands a CBI inquiry into the case, the state government will hand it over to the investigating agency.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.
The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.
When the kin of the victim complained, her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put in jail after two days. He later died in the hospital and his post-mortem examination report revealed serious injuries on his body. (ANI)

NCW takes note of Unnao rape case accident, request to ensure...

