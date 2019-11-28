Six leaders to take oath today in Maharashtra: Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel has said that a total of six leaders will take oath in Maharashtra on Thursday.

"State Cabinet Ministers will be announced in the coming days. Total six leaders, two from each party, will take oath today," Patel said.

According to sources, Congress leaders Balasahab Thorat and Ashok Chavan will also be taking oath as ministers.

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th Maharashtra chief minister at Shivaji Park today more than a month after the declaration of Assembly election results on October 24.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance. The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, had submitted a letter to the governor claiming support of 162 MLAs.

Political uncertainty continued for weeks after Shiv Sena, the then ally of the BJP, demanded rotation of the chief minister's post and equal power-sharing, something rejected by the later. (ANI)

