Six MP delegation of TMC to meet Election Commission today over violence in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 16 (ANI): A six-MP delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit the Election Commission of India on Thursday to submit a deputation in connection with the violence in Tripura unleashed by "BJP-sponsored goons".

The delegation comprises Saugata Roy, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro, and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

"A six-MP delegation of AITC will visit the Election Commission of India today at 3.30 PM to submit a deputation in connection with the horrific violence in Tripura unleashed by BJP-sponsored goons," said an official statement by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).



After the meeting, the delegation will brief the media at the entrance of Nirvachan Sadan in the national capital.

This came after AITC workers alleged that they were brutally beaten in the Surma assembly constituency in Tripura during a meeting that was conducted ahead of State Assembly elections due next year.

"Two AITC workers attacked and brutally beaten in Surma assembly constituency. Women were panting for their breath while a man lying down, heavily injured and profusely bleeding. This comes ahead of bypolls, after around 70 families joined Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress in Chankap Bazaar, Surma AC in Tripura," the statement further stated.

"Reportedly, there was no ambulance or police which have arrived at the spot yet. Police are also restricting AITC workers and leaders to reach the spot," it added. (ANI)

