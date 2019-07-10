Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik (File Photo)
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik (File Photo)

Six nodes identified for Defence Corridor in UP,Govt in LS

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:33 IST

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Six nodes have been identified for the Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
"Finance Minister in his budget speech (2018-19) had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. In pursuance to the said announcement, it was decided to set up two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country, one in Uttar Pradesh and other in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, six nodes have been identified for Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor viz. Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow," he said in a written reply to two BJP MPs -- Sakshi Maharaj and Bhola Singh.
"Six consultation meetings of stakeholders were organized across various nodes of Uttar Pradesh. During the Aligarh meet held on August 11, 2018, investments of over Rs. 3700 crores were announced for Uttar Pradesh Corridor by DPSUs/OFB and Private industries," the minister said.
He also mentioned about the Indo-Russian joint venture to produce AK-203 assault rifles.
"In addition, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a Joint Venture Company with Ordnance Factory Board (India), JSC Rosonbornexport and Concern Kalashnikov (Russia) was dedicated to the nation in Amethi District of Uttar Pradesh by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019. This JV envisages production of Rifles AK-203 and its modifications in India of at least 7.50 lakh Rifles," Naik said in his written reply.
Naik said the government has appointed a consultant for preparation of Detailed Project Report for two Defence Corridors. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:37 IST

Budget gives big picture of govt that received strong mandate: Sitharaman

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Budget 2019 gives a "big picture" of the newly elected government which has received a strong mandate from the people of India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:36 IST

Greater Noida: UP Police detain 60 foreigners with expired visa

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained over 60 foreigners with expired visas and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Eastern Army Commander concludes two-day visit to Trishakti...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command concluded his two-day visit to the formations of Trishakti Corps.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Yeddyurappa urges Governor to ask Speaker to accept MLA resignations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, former chief minister and BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa met the Governor on Wednesday and urged him to advise the Speaker to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:23 IST

India-US trade talks to be held on July 12 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India and the United States are to hold talks here on July 12 aimed at resolving the recent trade tensions between the two countries against the backdrop of President Trumps remarks on high Indian trade tariffs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

AP budget session to commence from July 11

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that the budget session of the Assembly will be held from July 11 to July 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

UP: Minor allegedly raped by neighbour

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Adharpur area here, the police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

Karnataka: Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Khan...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Mahmood Khan on Wednesday resigned from the government but not as an MLA.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:12 IST

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa met Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar here on Wednesday and urged him to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs from Congress and JD-S.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:02 IST

Minor gang-rape: DCW Chief writes to Yogi demands action, compensation

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to ensure "registration of FIR", compensa

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:01 IST

Most projects under Clean Ganga Mission will be completed by...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has reiterated that all major projects on Ganga under the Namami Gange programme will be completed by the end of 2020 and soon the work will start on its tributaries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:00 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police catches hold of two arms smugglers

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI):Police on Wednesday apprehended two men in the Kairana Titarwara forest seized country-made weapons and ammunition from them.

Read More
iocl