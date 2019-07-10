Six nodes identified for Defence Corridor in UP,Govt in LS

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Six nodes have been identified for the Defence Corridor in Uttar Pradesh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"Finance Minister in his budget speech (2018-19) had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. In pursuance to the said announcement, it was decided to set up two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country, one in Uttar Pradesh and other in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, six nodes have been identified for Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor viz. Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow," he said in a written reply to two BJP MPs -- Sakshi Maharaj and Bhola Singh.

"Six consultation meetings of stakeholders were organized across various nodes of Uttar Pradesh. During the Aligarh meet held on August 11, 2018, investments of over Rs. 3700 crores were announced for Uttar Pradesh Corridor by DPSUs/OFB and Private industries," the minister said.

He also mentioned about the Indo-Russian joint venture to produce AK-203 assault rifles.

"In addition, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a Joint Venture Company with Ordnance Factory Board (India), JSC Rosonbornexport and Concern Kalashnikov (Russia) was dedicated to the nation in Amethi District of Uttar Pradesh by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019. This JV envisages production of Rifles AK-203 and its modifications in India of at least 7.50 lakh Rifles," Naik said in his written reply.

Naik said the government has appointed a consultant for preparation of Detailed Project Report for two Defence Corridors. (ANI)

