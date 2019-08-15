Vijay Inder Singla
'Smart School Policy' for upliftment of govt schools by next week: Punjab Education Minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:34 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): School Education and Public Works Minister of Punjab, Vijay Inder Singla said that the state government is soon implementing a smart school policy, which will revamp almost all the government schools of the state.
Singla arrived here on Wednesday to inaugurate the Government Smart Primary School at village Machhiwara Sahib and the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at village Mundia Kalan, read a statement.
He also laid the foundation stone of 'One Stop Center' to assist women at Civil Hospital Ludhiana.
While talking to media, Singla said that a policy was being brought by the education department, with the aim of developing all 19,000 schools in the state with the support of the people.
Under this policy, 50 per cent of the financial support for schools will be funded by the government and 50 per cent by the local people. It is proposed to be implemented in the next week. With its implementation, the Department of Education will focus on the education and overall development of students, the statement added.
Singla said that the state government has decided to equip all schools in the state with solar energy panels under this policy. Solar power panels will be installed in each school, which will not only fulfil the school's electricity needs but will also provide a source of income for the schools by returning the surplus power, Singla stated.
Similarly, biometric system and other facilities will be implemented to ensure proper attendance in schools.
The Minister said that the online transfer policy brought by the department has been very successful.
Under this policy, more than 6200 transfers have been made at the favourite places of teachers in the two rounds so far, while the third round is also being done soon.
He said that to prevent the alleged financial loot of the students and parents by the private schools, the school administrators have been instructed to not to pressurise parents in the future to buy school uniforms, books or stationery etc. from a particular shop. Departmental and legal action will be taken against the schools that will violate these guidelines.
He invited the students to submit their old books to their respective schools after completion of the session. These old books can be useful to any needy student. A similar campaign is also being launched by the education department soon. He said that efforts were being made to create sports culture in schools to encourage the children towards sports.

Singla said that the repair work of the three major roads in the Machhiwara Sahib will be completed in the next four months and about Rs 28 crore are being released by the Punjab government. He also laid the foundation stone of 'One Stop Center' at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. The centre will cost Rs 45.5 lakh for which the tender process has been completed after the release of funds. (ANI)

