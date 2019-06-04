Smriti Irani assumes charge as WCD minister

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Amethi giant slayer Smriti Irani took charge as the Minister of Women and Child Development here on Monday.

In the current Prime Minister Modi's cabinet, she retained the Ministry of Textiles from her earlier stint.

Irani held portfolios including Ministry of Human Resource (HRD), Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014 to 2019.

Irani emerged as a giant killer of 2019, pulling off one of the biggest victories by de-throning Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Congress's bastion in Amethi for the first time in the recently held Assembly polls.

Irani took oath along with the Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and other prominent BJP cabinet ministers and representatives of BJP allies - Ram Vilas Paswan (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) on May 30. (ANI)