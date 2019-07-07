Smriti Irani inaugurates developmental projects in Amethi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 18 crore in her Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi.

"It has not even been two months that we have come to power here and we have already inaugurated and dedicated projects to people projects worth Rs 18 crore. I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his cooperation," Irani said at a public meeting here.

Irani inaugurated several developmental projects including wellness centres and fire stations at an event in Amethi.

"We have inaugurated 26 wellness centres where pregnancy tests, malaria, dengue, typhoid, hepatitis etc diseases will be tested here. I request the administration to make the people aware of the facilities in the wellness centres," she said.

Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was a prestige battle in the recent Lok Sabha elections, which BJP's Smriti Irani won with a heavy margin, defeating the recently resigned Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who held the seat for the past 15 years.

It was the seat from where Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, the parents of Rahul contested and won. (ANI)

