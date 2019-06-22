Smriti Irani, Pramod Sawant to visit villages adopted by Parrikar in Amethi

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will on Saturday visit the villages in Amethi that were adopted by late former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar had adopted these villages under the National Democratic Alliance government's 'village adoption programme'.

They will also meet the family of Surendra Singh, the former village head of Barauli and a close aide of Irani, who was shot dead last month while he was asleep at his residence.

The Amethi MP, who was visibly distraught on seeing Singh's body, had also lent a shoulder to his mortal remains during the last rites.

Some of the deceased's relatives had indicated that his murder could be a fallout of a political rivalry, including the recently concluded general elections in which Irani trounced Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)