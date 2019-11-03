CPI general secretary D Raja speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.
Snooping should be condemned by all: D Raja

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Sunday hit out at the Centre over snooping row, saying that it should be condemned by all.
Speaking to ANI, Raja said: "We share our concern. It is illegal and violation of the right to privacy of the citizens. Why our citizens should be snooped. This has to be condemned by everyone."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government should be held responsible for this snooping on activists, especially Dalit activists and journalists," added Raja.
"The Central government should answer why are they targeting Dalit activists and journalists," he said.
According to reports, WhatsApp earlier this week revealed that journalists and activists in India have been the target of surveillance by operators using the Israeli spyware Pegasus.
On being asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that her phone was tapped, the CPI leader said: "She is an elected Chief Minister of the state. Why her phone should be tapped? It should be condemned."
Congress leader Tariq Anwar said: "The Central government is trying to snoop on human rights activists and journalist, political opponents."
"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has raised this issue, saying the government is taking the help of other countries in snooping. The government is using its machinery to scare people," he said.
On being asked about the political situation in Maharashtra, Anwar said: "The situation in Maharashtra is unfortunate. The problems of the people are left unattended. Their expectation was different."
"People wanted a stable government. They gave the full majority to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance but they are fighting among themselves for the posts, which is very unfortunate."
"We have got the verdict to sit in the opposition. The Congress-NCP will sit together and decide the future course of action in the current political scenario," added Anwar.
Amid the raging controversy regarding snooping, the Centre has asked WhatsApp to come out with an explanation on the breach of privacy and list out measures that have been taken to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indians. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:20 IST

iocl